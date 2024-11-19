 Skip navigation
Kevin Stefanski: I’m smart enough not to listen to outside noise about my job

  
Published November 19, 2024 12:17 PM

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski was named the NFL’s coach of the year for the second time last year, but the team is 2-8 this season and the what have you done for me lately culture of the leagues means there’s been some chatter about whether the team might consider making a change.

That possibility was raised with Stefanski during his Tuesday press conference and Stefanski referenced being the son of an NBA executive as part of the reason why he’s able to keep such discussions from impacting him.

“I think probably because I grew up listening to that, I’m smart enough to not worry about outside noise,” Stefanski said. “I get that that’s part of this gig. That’s life in the big city. My sole focus is getting this team ready to get a win.”

Stefanski’s track record and the contract extension he signed earlier this year would seem to buy him another year to show that he can get the team pointed back in the right direction, but we’ll have to wait a little while longer for confirmation of that.