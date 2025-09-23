Kevin Stefanski: In my opinion, Myles Garrett is defensive player of the year in perpetuity

In the aftermath of the Browns’ upset victory over the Packers, there’s been a screenshot floating around social media of a moment in the second half where three Green Bay players were lined up to protect quarterback Jordan Love from defensive end Myles Garrett.

Love was still sacked, with rookie linebacker Carson Schwesinger coming up to make the hit on the quarterback.

In many ways, the play is emblematic of how the Browns can generate pressure from multiple spots along their defensive front because of how offenses must pay attention to where Garrett is at all times.

“We feel like everybody can win,” head coach Kevin Stefanski said in his Monday news conference, via transcript from the team. “As you know, Myles Garrett gets a lot of attention. So, there are opportunities for other guys to win when they do want to slide to him or bring a tight end to them or bring a running back to them. Myles can still win in those situations, as we’ve seen, but it does free other guys up to have that one-on-one matchup or, you know, run a game with another player and win. So, they all play together, but having a deep group there allows us also to stay fresh throughout those games.”

Given that Garrett has recorded at least 14.0 sacks in each of the last four years and already has 4.0 through three games in 2025, Stefanski noted there isn’t much that surprises him when it comes to opponents trying to slow down the four-time All-Pro.

“Every team goes into playing us and says we have to have a plan for No. 95 and like we talked about, it can be sliding to him all the time. It could be making sure there’s a tight end over there or running back,” Stefanski said. “That, you know is their prerogative, what they want to do.

“I guess the point is he plays through all that and we use him in a variety of ways and then it does, the impact that it has on the other players. It’s why he’s the defensive player of the year, just for perpetuity, in my opinion.”

Garrett has won that award once — in 2023 when he helped lead the Browns to the postseason. But the way he’s played through the first three games of 2025, Garrett could be coming after that award again.