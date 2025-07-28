Kevin Stefanski: Kenny Pickett will rehab, get back out very quickly

Kenny Pickett is not available to start the week with a hamstring injury suffered on Saturday. But it doesn’t sound like the quarterback will be sidelined for too long.

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters in his Monday press conference that he doesn’t currently have a timeline, but the mindset is that they’ll take things day-to-day.

“For any player, you’re disappointed when you can’t be out there with any injury, but he’ll be fine,” Stefanski said, via Chris Easterling of the Akron Beacon Journal. “He’ll rehab, he’ll get back out very quickly.

“I’m confident Kenny’s going to attack his rehab. Like we talked about, the evaluation on these guys is all-encompassing,” Stefanski added. “It goes back through the spring. It goes to what they’ve put on tape already as football players. So I know he wants to be out there, but he’s still very, very much involved.”

While Stefanski did not discuss the severity of Pickett’s injury, the quarterback did have an MRI after Saturday’s practice.

“Obviously, as we talked through it, that he’s going to miss today and maybe a couple of days,” Stefanski said. “But we’ll reevaluate it after this block, if you will. But again, disappointed for Kenny, but he’s here. He is getting better, and we’ll see when he’s back out there.”

With Pickett sidelined, Stefanski noted that Flacco will receive the bulk of Cleveland’s first-team practice reps. Dillon Gabriel had taken a handful of reps with the first offense while Shedeur Sanders has mostly been working with the reserves.

“I think it’s really dependent on the period, what we’re trying to accomplish in that period,” Stefanski said of Gabriel and Sanders’ reps, “just moving these guys around, giving them some more exposure.”