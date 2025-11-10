Kevin Stefanski says he won’t speculate about when or if Shedeur Sanders will play

Browns rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders still hasn’t taken a single snap this season, and there’s no telling when, or if, he will.

Cleveland head coach Kevin Stefanski was asked at his press conference today when he’ll take a look at Sanders, and Stefanski said he won’t talk about that hypothetical and didn’t even mention Sanders in his answer, instead saying only that the Browns’ starting quarterback, Dillon Gabriel, is working hard at getting better.

“I don’t think it’s fair to speculate,” Stefanski said. “We’re committed to getting better as an offense. Dillon is certainly committed to improving every which way he can. All the while, all of our players, our young players, are developing, and working so hard behind the scenes to make sure that they’re getting better on a daily basis.”

When the Browns drafted both Gabriel and Sanders, they indicated that they wanted to get a chance to evaluate both of them as rookies. But Stefanski doesn’t sound like he’s in any hurry to give Sanders playing time.