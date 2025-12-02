Kevin Stefanski: Shedeur Sanders had some really good moments in second start

Rookie quarterback Shdedur Sanders made his second start for the Browns on Sunday, with Cleveland losing to San Francisco, 26-8.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters in his Monday news conference that Sanders “had some really good moments” in the contest, despite the loss.

“There are things that he wants back that we’re coaching up right now that he can improve upon,” Stefanski said, via transcript from the team. “But bottom line is we have to continue to put our players in position to succeed. For the young quarterback, you only get better with more turns at this thing in these games, as you see more coverages, as you see more defenses and as you prepare versus different defenses. So just looking forward to that constant improvement with Shedeur and for all of our young players.”

While Stefanski reiterated he’s thinking week-to-week when it comes to the quarterback position, he noted he’s been pleased with Sanders’ progress.

“He wants to continue to get better and better, and that’s the right attitude to have, and that’s why we’ll continue to work,” Stefanski said.

In his three appearances with two starts this season, Sanders has completed 51 percent of his passes for 405 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions.