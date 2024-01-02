Kevin Stefanski: We’ll do what’s best for team in terms of resting players this week

The Browns are heading into a Week 18 game against the Bengals that has no implications for them.

Whether they win, lose or tie in their regular season finale, the Browns will be the fifth seed in the AFC playoffs and that position means that this week will be an opportunity to rest some players in order to be as healthy as possible for the Wild Card round of the playoffs. On Monday, Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski sounded like he plans to take advantage of that opportunity but are still “working through all those things” at this point.

“You’re just trying to make what’s in the best interest of your football team, whether you play your guys, rest your guys, and as you know, you can’t rest everybody,” Stefanski said, via Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com. “There are roster limitations to that. We took care of business last week, but we have to finish strong. That’s our mentality, that’s what we’re trying to do.”

One spot of particular interest will be quarterback and Stefanski said he’ll consult with Joe Flacco about what direction they’ll take for their anticlimactic finale.