Kevin Sumlin will coach the UFL’s Houston Gamblers

  
Published December 31, 2025 10:35 AM

The UFL is continuing to add recognizable names to its coaching ranks.

Kevin Sumlin has been hired as the head coach of the Houston Gamblers.

This will actually be Sumlin’s second stint as head coach of a team called the Houston Gamblers, having previously served as head coach of the USFL’s Houston Gamblers in 2022. This Gamblers franchise is a separate franchise with a familiar name to fans of spring football, as the UFL continues to try to build around names that football fans know.

One of those names is Sumlin, who was a college head coach at the University of Houston, Texas A&M and Arizona. He most recently was assistant head coach and offensive coordinator at Maryland in 2024.