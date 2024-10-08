Khalen Saunders’ INT saves the day for Saints, who convert it into a TD

The Chiefs were on the doorstop of icing Monday Night Football when JuJu Smith-Schuster bobbled a sure touchdown. Saints defensive tackle Khalen Saunders, a former Chief, picked it out of the air in the end zone and raced 37 yards the other way.

Instead of a 23-7 lead, the Chiefs now lead only 16-13.

The Chiefs had second down at the 2-yard line when Patrick Mahomes’ pass wasn’t caught by Smith-Schuster but by his former teammate instead. It was Saunders’ first career interception.

Saunders’ brother, Kameron, dances on Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour, and Swift is in a suite watching her boyfriend, Travis Kelce.

The Saints went 65 yards in eight plays with tight end Foster Moreau catching a 6-yard touchdown pass from Derek Carr. Blake Grupe missed the extra point, his second miss of the season.