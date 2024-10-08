 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_week5superlatives_241007.jpg
Week 5 superlatives: Giants, Vikings earn big wins
nbc_pft_cards49ers_241007.jpg
49ers failed in big moments against Cardinals
nbc_pft_joshallen_241007.jpg
Simms: ‘I don’t believe in the Bills’ after Week 5

Other PFT Content

Patriots Jets Football
Rhamondre Stevenson puts Patriots up 7-3
San Francisco RB Roger Craig during Rams v. 49'ers
60 Senior candidates advance to next round of Hall of Fame consideration
NFL: Jacksonville Jaguars at Miami Dolphins
Report: Stephen Ross closes in on sale of 13 percent of Dolphins and other assets at $8.1 billion valuation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_week5superlatives_241007.jpg
Week 5 superlatives: Giants, Vikings earn big wins
nbc_pft_cards49ers_241007.jpg
49ers failed in big moments against Cardinals
nbc_pft_joshallen_241007.jpg
Simms: ‘I don’t believe in the Bills’ after Week 5

Other PFT Content

Patriots Jets Football
Rhamondre Stevenson puts Patriots up 7-3
San Francisco RB Roger Craig during Rams v. 49'ers
60 Senior candidates advance to next round of Hall of Fame consideration
NFL: Jacksonville Jaguars at Miami Dolphins
Report: Stephen Ross closes in on sale of 13 percent of Dolphins and other assets at $8.1 billion valuation
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Khalen Saunders’ INT saves the day for Saints, who convert it into a TD

  
Published October 7, 2024 10:41 PM

The Chiefs were on the doorstop of icing Monday Night Football when JuJu Smith-Schuster bobbled a sure touchdown. Saints defensive tackle Khalen Saunders, a former Chief, picked it out of the air in the end zone and raced 37 yards the other way.

Instead of a 23-7 lead, the Chiefs now lead only 16-13.

The Chiefs had second down at the 2-yard line when Patrick Mahomes’ pass wasn’t caught by Smith-Schuster but by his former teammate instead. It was Saunders’ first career interception.

Saunders’ brother, Kameron, dances on Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour, and Swift is in a suite watching her boyfriend, Travis Kelce.

The Saints went 65 yards in eight plays with tight end Foster Moreau catching a 6-yard touchdown pass from Derek Carr. Blake Grupe missed the extra point, his second miss of the season.