Khalil Herbert: We have a really strong RB group, I want to be the starter

  
Published June 1, 2023 11:30 AM

The Bears said farewell to David Montgomery this offseason and they welcomed three new running backs to the roster.

D’Onta Foreman and Travis Homer signed with the team as free agents while Roschon Johnson was selected in the fourth round to provide even more depth. All of those moves were made around Khalil Herbert, who ran 129 times for 731 yards and four touchdowns last season.

Herbert said this week that “we’ve got a really strong group” and acknowledges that NFL teams have tended toward committee work recently, but that hasn’t stopped him from setting a goal of being at the top of the depth chart.

“Every day, you gotta compete ,” Herbert said, via Alex Shapiro of NBCSportsChicago.com. “You gotta compete. And I come in with the mindset, obviously, that I want to be the starter. Just coming in with the mindset of leading and doing what I gotta do and doing what I do every day and have been doing. I feel like things will work out.”

Foreman impressed for the Panthers after Christian McCaffrey was traded last season, so there should be a good competition for the No. 1 job in Chicago’s backfield this summer.