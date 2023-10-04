Khalil Mack is the AFC defensive player of the week

The Chargers didn’t have star defensive players Derwin James or Joey Bosa in Week 4 when they played the Raiders.

But Khalil Mack was still on the field, and that was plenty to help Los Angeles come away with a win.

Mack has been named the AFC defensive player of the week. He set a new career-high and Chargers single-game franchise record with 6.0 sacks in the contest. He also had five tackles for loss, two forced fumbles, and one pass defensed.

Mack hadn’t even recorded a sack in the team’s first three games. Now he leads the league in the category after wrecking the game against the team that drafted him.

Mack and the Chargers defense will have a week off before hosting the Cowboys next Monday night.