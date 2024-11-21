 Skip navigation
Khalil Mack listed as limited at Chargers practice, Ladd McConkey out

  
Published November 21, 2024 05:58 PM

The Chargers played without edge rusher Khalil Mack in Week 11, but he would have been able to get on the practice field on Thursday.

Mack was listed as a limited participant on the team’s first injury report ahead of Monday night’s game against the Ravens. The Chargers did not hold an actual practice, so Mack, who is dealing with a groin injury, and the other players are listed with their estimated participation levels.

There were a couple of other edge rushers on the report as well. Joey Bosa (hip) and Bud Dupree (foot) joined Mack in the limited category.

Wide receiver Ladd McConkey (shoulder) was listed as out. McConkey was hurt in last Sunday night’s win over the Bengals.

Linebacker Denzel Perryman (groin), safety AJ Finley (ankle), and cornerback Cam Hart (concussion, ankle) were also listed as out. Safety Derwin James (groin) and right guard Trey Pipkins (ankle) were the other players listed as limited participants.