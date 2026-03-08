 Skip navigation
Khalil Mack stays with Chargers on a one-year deal

  
Published March 7, 2026 08:02 PM

Veteran pass rusher Khalil Mack had planned to explore all options in free agency. Two days before free agency opened, Mack decided to stay where he has been for the last four years.

Via Adam Schefter of ESPN, Mack has agreed to terms with the Chargers on a one-year deal. Via Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, it’s a one-year, $18 million deal — fully guaranteed.

Mack, the fifth overall pick in the 2014 draft, played four years with the Raiders before being traded to the Bears. After four seasons in Chicago, he was traded to the Chargers.

The nine-time Pro Bowler and 2016 defensive player of the year has 113.0 career sacks. He ranks sixth among all active players, and he’s tied with Sean Jones for 40th on the all-time list.

Although the deal was reached before free agency, Mack surely knew what else was out there before agreeing to terms, thanks to the rampant tampering in the days and weeks before the negotiating window opens, two days before the start of the new league year.