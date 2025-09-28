 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_roto_week4bestbetsjaguars49ersv2_250926.jpg
Jaguars-49ers favors under amid quarterback issues
nbc_pft_jetsconversation_250926.jpg
Glenn’s ‘authenticity’ hasn’t translated to wins
nbc_pft_mikemcdonald_250926.jpg
Macdonald has made Seahawks an elite road team

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
It’s Week 4 Big Shield giveaway time
Detroit Lions v Baltimore Ravens - NFL 2025
Taylor Decker, Al-Quadin Muhammad are questionable to face the Browns
Blackstone Tells Employees They Can Return To NYC Office
345 Park Avenue shooter had CTE
Khalil Shakir 43-yard touchdown gives Bills 7-0 lead over Saints

  
Published September 28, 2025 01:13 PM

In what’s expected to be one of the biggest lopsided matchups of Week 4, it did not take the Bills long to take an early lead over the Saints.

Khalil Shakir took in a 43-yard touchdown to give Buffalo a 7-0 lead over New Orleans.

Shakir caught the short pass behind the line of scrimmage before breaking several tackles on the way down the field for the score. The TD capped a seven-play, 79-yard drive that took 4:11 off the clock.

It was Shakir’s second touchdown in the last two weeks.

Quarterback Josh Allen now has six touchdowns and zero interceptions so far in 2025.