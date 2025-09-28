Khalil Shakir 43-yard touchdown gives Bills 7-0 lead over Saints

In what’s expected to be one of the biggest lopsided matchups of Week 4, it did not take the Bills long to take an early lead over the Saints.

Khalil Shakir took in a 43-yard touchdown to give Buffalo a 7-0 lead over New Orleans.

Shakir caught the short pass behind the line of scrimmage before breaking several tackles on the way down the field for the score. The TD capped a seven-play, 79-yard drive that took 4:11 off the clock.

It was Shakir’s second touchdown in the last two weeks.

Quarterback Josh Allen now has six touchdowns and zero interceptions so far in 2025.