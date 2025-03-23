Kickoff rules will be back under the microscope soon

The NFL finally found a change to the kickoff formation that it likes. But the league apparently doesn’t like it enough.

Four weeks ago today, Competition Committee chairman Rich McKay said changes are likely coming. It could be a shift in the primary touchback point from the 30 to the 35 for kicks. It could be a shift in the kickoff spot from the kicking team’s 35 to the 30.

It could be both. It likely won’t be neither.

A change in the touchback spot would encourage more returns. While plenty of teams have been willing to concede the 30, not as many will surrender the 35. (There will still be situations in which it still makes strategic sense to do it.)

Regardless, the change to the formation has resurrected the play — even if certain observers of the sport don’t like it.

On that point, here’s a key thing to remember. The 2024 change passed as a one-year experiment. If at least nine owners decide they agree with the Commander in Chief, the kickoff reverts to 2023 rules.

For anything that happens regarding the kickoff in 2025, 24 or more votes will be needed. This includes last year’s formation or any changes to it.

It also includes any potential changes to the onside kick, a dead play which has become even more dead now that it can only be attempted in the fourth quarter by the team that is trailing with a clear declaration that it’s coming.