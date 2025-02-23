NFL to consider changes to kickoff, including touchbacks moving to 35-yard-line

The NFL was happy with how the dynamic kickoff worked in its inaugural run in 2024, but there may still be changes to the play in 2025.

NFL Competition Committee chairman and Falcons CEO Rich McKay told reporters on Sunday that the group is considering changes that they hope would lead to even more returns. McKay said the committee will discuss giving teams possession at the 35-yard-line rather than the 30-yard-line as well as kickoffs being launched from five yards further back. Kickers now deliver kickoffs from their own 30-yard-line.

The league said that the change to the dynamic kickoff led to a 57 percent rise in returns as well as a lower injury rate.

One side effect of the move away from traditional kickoffs is that there is no longer a surprise onside kick option and there were few successful ones when teams did declare their intent to try one in 2024. McKay said the committee will discuss with special teams coaches ways that the onside kick could be tweaked to improve the odds of the kicking team recovering the ball.

Any changes would require the approval of 24 teams and McKay said he thinks any proposals would be ready for the league meetings in March.