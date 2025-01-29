NFL says new kickoff rule worked as intended with more returns, fewer injuries

From the perspective of the league office, the new kickoff rule is a success.

NFL Executive Vice President Jeff Miller said today that the league wanted to see more returns, more big plays, better starting field position for the offense and fewer injuries, and it got all of those things.

“Returns were up 57 percent year over year,” Miller said. “We saw the starting line advance several yards, we saw more touchdowns, we saw more dynamic kickoffs out past the 40, and we saw a lower injury rate. So, all the things we hoped to see with the dynamic kickoff.”

The new “dynamic” kickoff was a one-year rule change, and it will require at least 24 teams to approve keeping the rule for 2025. If nine or more teams oppose the dynamic kickoff, that would mean the league would revert back to the 2023 kickoff rules.

But the league office usually gets its way, and there’s no doubt that the league office thinks this season’s kickoff rule changes were a step forward for the sport of football.