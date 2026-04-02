Kirk Cousins agrees to sign with Raiders

This week at the annual league meeting, Raiders coach Klint Kubiak said he would prefer to have a rookie quarterback watch and learn from a veteran instead of starting from Day 1.

With Fernando Mendoza likely on his way as the No. 1 overall pick, Las Vegas has now put itself in a position to have that happen.

Per agent Mike McCartney, Kirk Cousins is signing with the Raiders.

Terms of the deal were not immediately disclosed.

Cousins, 37, was released by the Falcons last month after two seasons with the club. He’ll now head to Las Vegas in what is almost sure to be a bridge QB role.

That’s a contrast from a couple of years ago, when Cousins signed with Atlanta before the club surprisingly selected quarterback Michael Penix Jr. at No. 8 overall in the first round.

In 10 appearances with eight starts for the Falcons last year, Cousins completed 61.7 percent of his passes for 1,721 yards with 10 touchdowns and five interceptions.