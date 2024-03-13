Kirk Cousins calls it “a bittersweet day” saying goodbye to Vikings, signing with Falcons

New Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins said on his last day as a member of the Vikings that it’s difficult to say goodbye.

“Today’s a bit of a bittersweet day for me. I’m in Atlanta now and a little later today I’m going to be signing with the Falcons,” Cousins said. “That also means I’ve got to say goodbye to Minnesota and the Minnesota Vikings so that makes it tough.”

Cousins said the people he’s leaving behind in Minnesota will always be special to him.

“I just want to say thank you,” Cousins said. “You’ve meant so much to my family, and as a result of your impact Minnesota will always hold a special place in the hearts of me and my family.”

Cousins spent six seasons in Minnesota after spending his first six seasons in Washington. He’s now signing a four-year contract in Atlanta, at age 35, it may be the last contract of his career, and Atlanta may be the last stop of his career.