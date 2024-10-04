Kirk Cousins has thrown for 176 yards, two touchdowns, but Falcons now trail 17-14

The Falcons have had three drives. They went 70, 42 and 75 yards, with two touchdowns and a missed field goal.

Kirk Cousins is 12-of-15 for 176 yards and two touchdowns.

He threw an 18-yard touchdown to Drake London on the first drive, and the second touchdown was thrown on a rope to Darnell Mooney for a 25-yarder.

London is in the locker room being evaluated for a concussion after a helmet-to-helmet hit from K.J. Britt after a incompletion. Britt was flagged for unnecessary roughness.

The Falcons overcame two holding penalties on the drive to reach the end zone, and Mooney converted the two third downs they faced on the drive.

The Falcons’ 14-10 lead lasted only 1:41, though, as Sean Tucker returned the dynamic kickoff 53 yards and three plays later, the Bucs were in the end zone. Mike Evans caught his 99th career touchdown pass, and second of the night, and scored his 100th career touchdown.

Evans’ touchdown covered 23 yards, and he now has four receptions for 49 yards.