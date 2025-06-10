Kirk Cousins is in attendance for Falcons minicamp

Kirk Cousins has shown up for work.

According to NFL Media, Cousins is in attendance for the Falcons’ mandatory minicamp.

While Atlanta has turned the page to second-year quarterback Michael Penix Jr., the club is set to keep Cousins as a backup for 2025.

Cousins would like to be a starter, but absent an injury, it appears starting slots for the coming season have been filled.

Cousins, 37, is nevertheless set to make $27.5 million in base salary for the 2025 season on the four-year contract he signed with Atlanta as a free agent last offseason.

Though Cousins had attended some of the Falcons’ voluntary workouts, it’s unclear what level of participation he’ll have with the club this week.

In 14 games last season coming off an Achilles tear, Cousins completed 67 percent of his passes for 3,508 yards with 18 touchdowns and a league-high 16 interceptions.