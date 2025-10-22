 Skip navigation
K’Lavon Chaisson is the AFC defensive player of the week

  
Published October 22, 2025 12:11 PM

The Patriots blew open a close game with the Titans after halftime last Sunday and edge rusher K’Lavon Chaisson played a big role in that.

One play after the Pats extended their lead to 24-13 in the third quarter, Chaisson pressured Titans quarterback Cam Ward into a fumble. Chaisson was credited with a sack, although Ward lost control of the ball without being contacted, and then scooped up the fumble for a four-yard touchdown return.

Chaisson also had a more traditional sack in the 31-13 win and he was credited with three tackles overall.

The NFL announced on Wednesday that Chaisson was named the AFC defensive player of the week in recognition of that performance. It’s a first for Chaisson, who has 4.5 sacks on the season and is now a half-sack away from tying his single-season high.