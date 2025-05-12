 Skip navigation
Klay Kubiak: Jauan Jennings sees himself as a dominant player

  
Published May 12, 2025 06:45 AM

The 49ers signed Brandon Aiyuk to a big contract before the 2024 season and they had Deebo Samuel in the middle of his own sizable extension, but neither one wound up being the team’s leading receiver at the end of the year.

Jauan Jennings moved into that position with Aiyuk sidelined by a torn ACL and Samuel slipping from his previous level of production. Samuel is now in Washington and Aiyuk continues to work his way back to health, which means Jennings is still in his new spot in the pecking order and offensive coordinator Klay Kubiak said the wideout’s mindset is to stay there regardless of who else is around.

“Yeah, I think, if you ask Jauan, he says ‘I’m number one,’” Kubiak said, via 49ersWebzone.com. “And that’s his mindset, and that’s why we love Jauan. That’s how he sees himself. He sees himself as a dominant player. I think you guys all saw last year when he got more chances, he played really, really well. So really fired up about Jauan.”

Jennings had 78 catches for 963 yards and seven touchdowns in his first three seasons and then posted 77 catches for 975 yards and six scores last year, so it was a big lead forward for a wideout the 49ers will need to continue producing at a high level for their offense to catch fire in 2025.