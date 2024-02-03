Kliff Kingsbury could land with Washington after Raiders’ deal fell through

Former Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury withdrew his name from consideration for the Raiders’ offensive coordinator job after contract talks fell apart. That has Kingsbury back in play for the Commanders.

According to multiple reports, Kingsbury now is a favorite to become the Commanders’ offensive coordinator on Dan Quinn’s staff.

Kingsbury, 44, worked as a senior offensive analyst at USC last season after the Cardinals fired him. He was 28-37-1 in four seasons in Arizona.

The Commanders are expected to draft a quarterback with the No. 2 overall pick, with USC quarterback Caleb Williams among the top prospects.

Besides Williams, Kingsbury worked with Johnny Manziel when he was the offensive coordinator at Texas A&M, Baker Mayfield and Patrick Mahomes when he was the head coach at Texas Tech and Kyler Murray while with the Cardinals.