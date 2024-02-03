Kliff Kingsbury won’t be joining the Raiders, after all

Soon, thousands will be descending on Las Vegas. Thousands, that is, minus one.

Kliff Kingsbury will not become the new offensive coordinator of the Raiders.

His agent, Erik Burkhardt, told Adam Schefter of ESPN.com that Kingsbury has withdrawn his name from consideration for the position after contract talks broke down.

It was widely reported on Thursday that Kingsbury would be joining coach Antonio Pierce’s staff.

Kingsbury coached the Cardinals for four years. He was fired after the 2022 season. He worked for USC in 2023.

The move potentially opens the door for UCLA coach Chip Kelly, who reportedly was interviewed at least twice for the job — and who by all appearances would take any NFL offensive coordinator position over his current gig.