Kliff Kingsbury: I’m not out to prove anyone wrong about me

Kliff Kingsbury is back in the NFL as the offensive coordinator of the Commanders and his previous stint in the league came up during his introductory press conference on Thursday.

Kingsbury went 28-37-1 during a four-year run as the head coach of the Cardinals that began with high hopes for what he’d be able to achieve offensively with quarterback Kyler Murray. The team only went to the playoffs once, however, and the team never finished higher than 11th in points scored during his time in Arizona.

During the Thursday press conference, Kingsbury was asked if he feels he has something to prove to himself or others in the league because of how his first run in the league played out.

“I don’t. That’s not how I approach it,” Kingsbury said. “I do this because I enjoy the game. I enjoy the players, the mentorship. The Sundays, that type of competitive situation. I’ve never gotten into it to prove anybody wrong or right or anything like that.”

Kingsbury may not be heading to Washington with the idea of proving anything beyond his desire to coach, but building a successful offense with the Commanders would change some views of his ability to thrive at the professional level and could lead to a second chance to show he can run the whole show at some point in the future.