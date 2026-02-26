Klint Kubiak: Raiders need a wingman for Ashton Jeanty, two-man show at running back

Raiders coach Klint Kubiak says Ashton Jeanty will not carry the whole load of the running game in 2026.

Kubiak said that he wants to have a running back who can share carries with Jeanty, and he’ll be looking to add runners in the draft and free agency.

“We definitely want to have a two-man show, guys that can share the load,” Kubiak said. “It’s a long season. You don’t want to put all the carries and targets on one guy. So right now we’re identifying guys that are available in the draft, identifying free agents we might go after, looking at our own roster and seeing who can share that. It’s important that Jeanty has a wingman.”

Last year Jeanty’s backups were Raheem Mostert and Zamir White, both of whom become free agents next month. The only other running back on the roster, Dylan Laube, had seven carries for nine yards last season. The Raiders haven’t found Jeanty a wingman yet, but Kubiak will be looking this offseason.