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Klint Kubiak: Tom Brady and I talk a lot, text almost every day

  
Published April 2, 2026 04:11 AM

Raiders minority owner Tom Brady is regularly in the ear of head coach Klint Kubiak.

Kubiak says he and Brady are in contact almost daily and that he picks Brady’s brain about everything he learned during his career.

“It’s been it’s been a growing relationship because we talk quite a bit,” Kubiak said. “We text almost every day. We get on the phone. He’s extremely supportive, giving great advice, talking about his experience in New England, things that that he did in Tampa, and he’s just always giving great advice and being very supportive of me.”

Kubiak said he reaches out to Brady with questions about everything a head coach has to do, and he wants Brady to be brutally honest with him.

“In all aspects of my job I’m reaching out to him and asking for his advice, and he’s given advice,” Kubiak said. “And I ask him to give advice I don’t want to hear — it’s OK to hurt my feelings. I’d rather it be that way. I have all the confidence in the world we’re going to keep building that relationship.”