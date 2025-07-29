 Skip navigation
Kurt Warner will be in the YouTube booth for Chiefs-Chargers Week 1 Friday night game

  
Published July 29, 2025 03:21 PM

Kurt Warner will be in the booth for the second game of the 2025 NFL season.

Warner will be the commentator on YouTube’s broadcast of the Friday night Week One Chargers-Chiefs game in Brazil, according to TheAthletic.com. YouTube has not yet hired a play-by-play broadcaster.

A Hall of Fame quarterback, Warner calls Monday Night Football’s national radio broadcast each week and often calls European games on NFL Network.

YouTube also plans to have some of its popular influencers hosting their own streams of the game.

The NFL season will kick off on Thursday, September 4, in Philadelphia, with the Eagles hosting the Cowboys on NBC and Peacock. Then the Chiefs-Chargers YouTube game is the following night, the second straight year that the league has had a Week One Friday night game in Brazil.