Kyle Allen again out-plays Hendon Hooker in Lions’ backup QB competition

Kyle Allen is pulling away from Hendon Hooker in the competition to be the No. 2 quarterback in Detroit.

Allen started today’s game against the Dolphins and completed 14 of 17 passes for 124 yards and two touchdowns, with no interceptions. Hooker then came in and went 6-for-13 for 61 yards, with no touchdowns, and an interception that sealed the Lions’ loss on his last pass of the game.

In last week’s preseason game, Hooker started but Lions head coach Dan Campbell benched him for Allen after Hooker lost two fumbles.

Jared Goff is the unquestioned No. 1 quarterback in Detroit, and Allen now appears to have the No. 2 job locked up. Hooker could still make the 53-player roster if the Lions decide to keep three quarterbacks, or he could remain in Detroit on the practice squad, but his play in the preseason may have cost him any chance of having a future with the Lions.