Dan Campbell pulled Hendon Hooker early from preseason game due to fumbles

Lions quarterback Hendon Hooker got the start in Friday night’s preseason game against the Falcons. He was supposed to play the entire first half.

He didn’t.

Lions coach Dan Campbell told reporters on Monday that he removed Hooker early because Hooker had too many fumbles.

“Just turning the ball over,” Campbell said. “That was the big one. Look, Hooker made some good throws before. He was doing a few things, but we’ve got to get more work taking care of the ball.

“You decide you’re going to be a runner, you’ve got to tuck it away like any runner does. Two hands on the ball in the pocket when you go to step up, so it’s all the fundamentals that we talk about. So, we just need more work at that, and then he’ll get to play.”

Hooker fumbled twice in the game. Both were lost.

The first happened on Detroit’s opening drive. Hooker scrambled on third and eight, gaining one yard. The next fumble came when Hooker was sacked on the first drive of the second quarter. At that point, he was removed for Kyle Allen.

In contrast, Allen played well. Possibly, well enough to end the competition to serve as the backup to Jared Goff.

“I thought Kyle played really well, man, I was fired up,” Campbell said. “That was outstanding. He comes in the game, he wasn’t going to play until the second half, and we get him in there. So, it’s kind of like, ‘Hey man, you’re up.’ And, ‘OK, I’ve got to be ready to go now?’ . . . He operated the offense at a high level and made big-time throws, so I was fired up.”

Hooker completed seven of 10 passes for 38 yards. He rushed for 27 yards on three attempts. Allen completed seven of eight passes for 120 yards, two touchdowns, and a perfect passer rating of 158.3.

So, yes, it looks like Allen is on track to be No. 2 on the depth chart when the season begins. The bigger question could be whether Hooker, a third-round pick in 2023, is not long for the Lions.