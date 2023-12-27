Kyle Hamilton is the AFC defensive player of the week

It didn’t take long for Ravens safety Kyle Hamilton to make his presence felt against the 49ers on Christmas night.

Hamilton stepped in front of a pass by 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy in the end zone to kill a scoring chance and set the tone for a big night for the Ravens defense. Hamilton added another interception later in the first half and had three passes defensed to go with five tackles over the course of the evening.

The NFL named Hamilton the AFC defensive player of the week on Wednesday because of that performance.

Hamilton’s night wasn’t totally perfect. He hurt his knee in the second half, but head coach John Harbaugh indicated that it was not a serious issue after the game.