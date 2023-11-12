Kyle Hamilton pick six gives Ravens 7-0 lead over Browns

Baltimore’s defense has been one of the best in the league all season and didn’t take long to make an impact play in Sunday’s game against Cleveland.

On just the second play from scrimmage, safety Kyle Hamilton blitzed, tipped a Deshaun Watson pass to the left side, and intercepted it. With no one around him, Hamilton easily waltzed into the end zone for his first career pick six — an 18-yard score.

Per the Fox broadcast, it had been 27 games since Baltimore’s last pick six.

A first-round pick in 2022, Hamilton now has two interceptions this season as the Ravens lead the Browns 7-0.