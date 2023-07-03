Kyle Philips: Maybe I’m a forgotten guy to some, but I don’t pay attention to that

The Titans are waiting to see if they’ll land receiver DeAndre Hopkins.

But until they do, Treylon Burks and Nick Westbrook-Ikhine are the team’s top options at the position.

That means 2022 fifth-round pick Kyle Philips has an opportunity to be a key player within a revamped Tennessee offense for the coming season.

“Maybe I am a forgotten guy to some, but I don’t pay attention to that,” Philips said recently, via Jim Wyatt of the team’s website. “I focus on what I need to, which is to learn this offense, get to know some new teammates, and get better every day.”

Philips caught six passes for 66 yards in his Week One debut last year. But he dealt with multiple injuries that limited him to just four games and 64 offensive snaps.

“I don’t get hurt too often, but it happened [last year] and it’s out of the way now. I was able to take what I could from it, grow from it, and learn going forward,” Philips said recently, via Jim Wyatt of the team’s website. “This offseason has been putting good healthy weight on, learning this offense, conditioning, running routes and getting used to new teammates.”

While Philips was around 180 pounds to start his rookie year, he now wants to be 190 to 195 to start his second season. But Philips wants to strike the balance of having “a little bit of armor” while not losing his quickness and speed.

But generally, Philips is feeling like he has a better grasp on everything as he gets into his second season.

“Last year I came in as a rookie, real nervous, new team, a bunch of guys I didn’t know,” Philips said. “Now it feels a lot different. I am a lot more comfortable with the coaches, and all the guys around here. I know more about what to expect.

“So, I am having a lot more fun.”

We’ll see if that translates to production when the season begins.