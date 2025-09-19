 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_tushpush_250919.jpg
NFL urges refs to officiate tush push ‘tight’
nbc_pft_showmesomething_250919.jpg
PFT Draft: Show me something Week 3
nbc_pft_bradyflagfootball_250919.jpg
Should NFL be concerned with Saudi flag tourney?

Other PFT Content

SPORTS-FBN-PERKINS-COLUMN-FL
If change is coming in Miami, will it be Mike McDaniel, Chris Grier, or both?
NFL: New Orleans Saints at Pittsburgh Steelers
On Sunday at Pittsburgh, the Seahawks made “Renegade” their song
NFL: Carolina Panthers at Arizona Cardinals
Two of three late-afternoon games had moments of silence for Charlie Kirk
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_tushpush_250919.jpg
NFL urges refs to officiate tush push ‘tight’
nbc_pft_showmesomething_250919.jpg
PFT Draft: Show me something Week 3
nbc_pft_bradyflagfootball_250919.jpg
Should NFL be concerned with Saudi flag tourney?

Other PFT Content

SPORTS-FBN-PERKINS-COLUMN-FL
If change is coming in Miami, will it be Mike McDaniel, Chris Grier, or both?
NFL: New Orleans Saints at Pittsburgh Steelers
On Sunday at Pittsburgh, the Seahawks made “Renegade” their song
NFL: Carolina Panthers at Arizona Cardinals
Two of three late-afternoon games had moments of silence for Charlie Kirk
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Kyle Pitts off injury report, A.J. Terrell ruled out for Week 3

  
Published September 19, 2025 02:39 PM

Despite being added to the injury report on Thursday, Kyle Pitts’ availability for Week 3 is not in doubt.

Pitts has no game status and is set to play in Atlanta’s matchup against Carolina on Sunday.

Pitts was listed as limited in Thursday’s practice with a toe injury. But the Falcons noted he was a full participant in Friday’s session.

In his fifth season out of Florida, Pitts has 11 catches for 96 yards so far in 2025.

The Falcons have ruled out cornerback A.J. Terrell with his hamstring injury. Terrell did not practice all week after going down during last week’s victory over the Vikings.

Via multiple reporters, head coach Raheem Morris said Friday that he still doesn’t consider Terrell’s injury to be a long-term issue.

Jamal Agnew (groin) and receiver Casey Washington (concussion) are also listed as out, while cornerback Mike Ford (groin) is questionable.

Receiver Darnell Mooney (shoulder), safety DeMarcco Hellams (hamstring), linebacker Kaden Elliss (neck), offensive lineman Jack Nelson (calf), edge rusher James Pearce (groin), and tight end Charlie Woerner are all off the injury report and set to play.

Notably, Parker Romo will kick for the second consecutive game over Younghoe Koo. Romo hit all five of his field goals and his one extra point in last week’s win.