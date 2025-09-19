Kyle Pitts off injury report, A.J. Terrell ruled out for Week 3

Despite being added to the injury report on Thursday, Kyle Pitts’ availability for Week 3 is not in doubt.

Pitts has no game status and is set to play in Atlanta’s matchup against Carolina on Sunday.

Pitts was listed as limited in Thursday’s practice with a toe injury. But the Falcons noted he was a full participant in Friday’s session.

In his fifth season out of Florida, Pitts has 11 catches for 96 yards so far in 2025.

The Falcons have ruled out cornerback A.J. Terrell with his hamstring injury. Terrell did not practice all week after going down during last week’s victory over the Vikings.

Via multiple reporters, head coach Raheem Morris said Friday that he still doesn’t consider Terrell’s injury to be a long-term issue.

Jamal Agnew (groin) and receiver Casey Washington (concussion) are also listed as out, while cornerback Mike Ford (groin) is questionable.

Receiver Darnell Mooney (shoulder), safety DeMarcco Hellams (hamstring), linebacker Kaden Elliss (neck), offensive lineman Jack Nelson (calf), edge rusher James Pearce (groin), and tight end Charlie Woerner are all off the injury report and set to play.

Notably, Parker Romo will kick for the second consecutive game over Younghoe Koo. Romo hit all five of his field goals and his one extra point in last week’s win.