 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

luck_new.jpg
Luck refutes claim about retirement decision
nbc_pft_mylesgarrett_260407.jpg
Are Browns setting up for a Garrett trade?
nbc_pft_bucsfuture_260407.jpg
Will Baker and Buccaneers bounce back in 2026?

Other PFT Content

Las Vegas Raiders v Washington Commanders
Commanders set to re-sign OL Trent Scott
College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

luck_new.jpg
Luck refutes claim about retirement decision
nbc_pft_mylesgarrett_260407.jpg
Are Browns setting up for a Garrett trade?
nbc_pft_bucsfuture_260407.jpg
Will Baker and Buccaneers bounce back in 2026?

Other PFT Content

Las Vegas Raiders v Washington Commanders
Commanders set to re-sign OL Trent Scott
College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Kyle Pitts signing franchise tender, attending offseason workouts

  
Published April 7, 2026 10:50 AM

The Falcons’ offseason program is getting going this week and one of their key offensive players will be in the building.

Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, tight end Kyle Pitts is signing his franchise tender, putting him under contract with Atlanta for 2026 under a one-year deal worth $15.045 million.

As a franchise-tagged player, Pitts can still negotiate and potentially sign a multi-year deal with the Falcons through July 15.

The No. 8 overall pick of the 2021 draft, Pitts officially completed his rookie contract in 2025. He had his best season since his rookie year, catching 88 passes for 928 yards with five touchdowns. He was a second-team AP All-Pro selection.

In 78 career games with 72 starts, Pitts has caught 284 passes for 3,579 yards with 15 TDs.