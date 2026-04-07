Kyle Pitts signing franchise tender, attending offseason workouts

The Falcons’ offseason program is getting going this week and one of their key offensive players will be in the building.

Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, tight end Kyle Pitts is signing his franchise tender, putting him under contract with Atlanta for 2026 under a one-year deal worth $15.045 million.

As a franchise-tagged player, Pitts can still negotiate and potentially sign a multi-year deal with the Falcons through July 15.

The No. 8 overall pick of the 2021 draft, Pitts officially completed his rookie contract in 2025. He had his best season since his rookie year, catching 88 passes for 928 yards with five touchdowns. He was a second-team AP All-Pro selection.

In 78 career games with 72 starts, Pitts has caught 284 passes for 3,579 yards with 15 TDs.