nbc_simms_patsatbengsv2_240905.jpg
Week 1 preview: Bengals vs. Patriots
nbc_simms_jagatdol_240905.jpg
Week 1 preview: Jaguars vs. Dolphins
nbc_simms_titatbears_240905.jpg
Week 1 preview: Titans vs. Bears

Other PFT Content

NFL: Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs
PFT’s Week 1 2024 NFL power rankings
NFL: AUG 22 Preseason Colts at Bengals
Will Bengals, Ja’Marr Chase get a deal done this week?
NFL: NOV 01 Colts at Lions
2024 NFC roster cutdown tracker
Kyle Pitts upgraded to full participant on Thursday injury report

  
Published September 5, 2024 04:33 PM

Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts is moving in a positive direction for his availability this weekend.

While Pitts was limited with a hamstring injury for Wednesday’s practice, he was upgraded to a full participant on Atlanta’s Thursday injury report.

Pitts, 23, caught 53 passes for 667 yards with three touchdowns last season.

The Falcons added cornerback Antonio Hamilton to their practice report with a groin injury.

Linebacker Nate Landman was again limited with a quad injury.