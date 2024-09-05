Kyle Pitts upgraded to full participant on Thursday injury report

Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts is moving in a positive direction for his availability this weekend.

While Pitts was limited with a hamstring injury for Wednesday’s practice, he was upgraded to a full participant on Atlanta’s Thursday injury report.

Pitts, 23, caught 53 passes for 667 yards with three touchdowns last season.

The Falcons added cornerback Antonio Hamilton to their practice report with a groin injury.

Linebacker Nate Landman was again limited with a quad injury.