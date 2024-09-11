 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_lovev2_240910.jpg
Packers won’t place Love on IR for MCL sprain
nbc_pft_puka_240910.jpg
How could Rams look with Nacua, Kupp both healthy?
nbc_pft_deshaunwatson_240910.jpg
Watson accused of sexual assault in new lawsuit

Other PFT Content

Green Bay Packers v Denver Broncos
Christian Watson’s touchdown gives Packers a 26-24 lead
NFL: Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs
PFT’s Week 1 2024 NFL power rankings
NFL: AUG 22 Preseason Colts at Bengals
Will Bengals, Ja’Marr Chase get a deal done this week?
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_lovev2_240910.jpg
Packers won’t place Love on IR for MCL sprain
nbc_pft_puka_240910.jpg
How could Rams look with Nacua, Kupp both healthy?
nbc_pft_deshaunwatson_240910.jpg
Watson accused of sexual assault in new lawsuit

Other PFT Content

Green Bay Packers v Denver Broncos
Christian Watson’s touchdown gives Packers a 26-24 lead
NFL: Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs
PFT’s Week 1 2024 NFL power rankings
NFL: AUG 22 Preseason Colts at Bengals
Will Bengals, Ja’Marr Chase get a deal done this week?
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Kyle Shanahan: 49ers have to be careful with Christian McCaffrey’s Achilles tendinitis

  
Published September 11, 2024 06:01 AM

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan said running back Christian McCaffrey is dealing with both a calf injury and Achilles tendinitis, and he says the team will be cautious about not allowing McCaffrey to aggravate the injury.

Shanahan said on a conference call with reporters that the injury McCaffrey is dealing with now is similar to the calf injury that had him listed on the injury report before the playoff game against the Packers in January. McCaffrey played through that injury, and Shanahan said he would be playing now if it were the playoffs, but in the regular season they’re exercising more caution.

“I believe they’re similar, I know it was a calf then and it’s a calf now,” Shanahan told reporters on a conference call. “You guys can ask Christian more on that. Definitely, I believe if it was a playoff game he would’ve played. It’s not just the calf, it’s the Achilles, and the Achilles is tendinitis, and that stuff comes and goes. And when it is acting up it’s something you’ve got to be very careful about. Christian is very diligent about that stuff. If it was a playoff game, he made it very clear to me he believed he could go. But when you hear that type of stuff, and it’s not a playoff game, and it’s Week One, especially when you’re dealing with the lower extremities like that, it was a tough decision, but hearing all the words and stuff, in the long run it made it easy.”

Shanahan was not asked why the 49ers weren’t more transparent about McCaffrey’s injury, given that backup running back Jordan Mason said after Monday night’s game that he learned on Friday that he would be starting. Shanahan did describe McCaffrey as “day to day” because of his calf and Achilles.