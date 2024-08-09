Kyle Shanahan: 49ers looking at every possibility with Brandon Aiyuk

It seems unlikely that Brandon Aiyuk will play for the 49ers this season, but coach Kyle Shanahan isn’t ruling it out.

Aiyuk remains with the team, although he’s participating in a hold-in by not practicing. He requested a trade, and the 49ers are talking to teams about a deal since they haven’t been able to reach agreement with Aiyuk on a long-term deal.

“In a perfect world, you’d love [for Aiyuk and the 49ers to work out a deal],” Shanahan told KNBR on Thursday night, via 49erswebzone.com. “But there’s a lot of sides to it. There’s us, what we want. It’s [also] what he wants. There’s a whole contract and stuff to that. It’s the tough business part of this league, and some years it can be harder than others. This is a very difficult one, but it’s something you’re always holding out hope for.”

The Steelers and Browns remain in contention for Aiyuk, whose agent has permission to negotiate a contract with other teams. It’s complicated with a team needing to work out a deal with the 49ers and a deal with Aiyuk’s agent both to facilitate a trade.

“There’s got to be two teams tied to that, and B.A.'s also got to agree on that, too,” Shanahan said. “So anytime that takes three things, it’s not that easy. That’s why we’re looking at every possibility and really hoping that, when it’s all said and done, it’s the best thing for the 49ers and the best thing for B.A.”

Aiyuk is scheduled to make $14.124 million on a fifth-year option but wants a deal with an annual average more than double that. The impasse between the receiver and the 49ers began in the offseason and continues into the first week of the preseason.

The 49ers would be better with Aiyuk, who totaled 153 receptions for 2,357 yards and 15 touchdowns the past two seasons, but it does not appear the sides will agree to a long-term deal.

Shanahan was asked whether he hopes a resolution comes soon, whatever the resolution.

“I hope it is sooner than later, but right right now, I don’t have any expectations,” Shanahan said. “That’s kind of how I stay sane and focus on being a good coach for our team. If I sit there, and come in every morning, and expect something to happen, and sitting there just waiting on and thinking about it, that’s when I won’t do my job the right way as a head coach of this team.

“So I hope it does. Man, that would be awesome to wake up one day and know we have this solved. But I try to come in each day, and unless there’s something relevant or something that has happened that I got to be a part of and really discuss, which doesn’t happen very much, right now, then I’m trying to keep it in back in my mind, kind of out of it, and just focus on the players that are here right now.”