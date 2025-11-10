Kyle Shanahan: Brock Purdy “could have gone,” decided not to put him in that situation

The 49ers had Brock Purdy on the inactive list again on Sunday, but head coach Kyle Shanahan said it was a closer decision than it has been in previous weeks.

Purdy has been out since Week 4 with a toe injury and Shanahan said after the 42-26 loss to the Rams that the team wanted to be cautious with his return. Purdy was initially injured in Week 1 and he aggravated the issue in his Week 4 return.

“He could have gone, definitely,” Shanahan said, via 49ersWebzone.com. “I just decided to hold him, not put him in that situation. . . . I do believe he’s closer and further along than what he was at that time, so hopefully, he’ll have a chance this week.”

Mac Jones had three touchdown passes on Sunday and has generally played well while Purdy’s been out of action, but Shanahan said recently that Purdy’s health is the only factor in the team’s thoughts about their starting quarterback. If Purdy gets the green light on that front, he’ll make his return in Arizona next Sunday.