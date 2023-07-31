 Skip navigation
Top News

Kyle Shanahan: Brock Purdy has “done great” in camp

  
Published July 30, 2023 09:32 PM

49ers quarterback Brock Purdy stayed healthy until he didn’t, with a serious elbow injury in the NFC Championship game resulting in offseason surgery. He’s working his way back, and his head coach is happy with what he has seen so far in camp.

“I think he’s done great,” coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters on Sunday. “He has come back. He’s had no arm troubles. He’s been totally healthy. I think he’s getting all his timing back, his rhythm. I was really impressed with him in his two practices.”

Purdy’s formula goes from two days on and one day off to one on and two off.

“It’s a thought-out plan,” Shanahan said. “I don’t have to memorize it because it’s all on paper.”

Shanahan also praised Purdy for the work he did throughout the offseason to get himself ready for practice. And now he’s working to get ready for Week One, and to resume his status as the team’s unlikely starting quarterback.