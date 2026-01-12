 Skip navigation
Kyle Shanahan confirms George Kittle tore his Achilles

  
Published January 11, 2026 08:21 PM

The 49ers will be playing in the divisional round of the playoffs, but they won’t have tight end George Kittle in Seattle and it will be quite some time before he’s ready to play football again.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan confirmed that Kittle tore his Achilles during his press conference after the 49ers’ 23-19 win in Philadelphia on Sunday. Kittle was carted off the field after suffering the injury during the second quarter of the game and he was ruled out a short time later.

“The trainers knew before the cart came out and got word to me in the headset. Yes, a torn Achilles,” Shanahan said, via Cam Inman of the Bay Area News Group.

Jake Tonges and Luke Farrell will take over the tight end duties for the 49ers for the rest of this season and they’ll hope to have Kittle back in September.