Kyle Shanahan declares 49ers relaxed and ready after closing out the practice week

The 49ers wrapped their week of Super Bowl LVIII prep with a one-hour walkthrough at UNLV’s Fertitta Football Complex on Saturday.

The team spent 40 minutes with the offense running plays on the far end of one of the practice fields, and the defense working at the opposite end. The 49ers closed with a brief special teams period, and then headed back to the buses.

“Our guys are ready to go,” coach Kyle Shanahan told pool reporter Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post. “They’re relaxed. They’ll relax a little this afternoon, have our last meetings tonight and we’ll be ready to go.”

The 49ers did not activate defensive tackle Kalia Davis from injured reserve, so he has been ruled out for Sunday’s game. They did elevate defensive linemen Alex Barrett and T.Y. McGill from the practice squad for Sunday’s game.