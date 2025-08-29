Kyle Shanahan expects a “hell of a year” from Christian McCaffrey

Christian McCaffrey is 29, played only four games last season because of injuries and had a league-leading 339 touches in 2023 and has 1,871 touches in his eight seasons. Yet, the 49ers aren’t worried about any of that as they formulate a plan for how to use McCaffrey and Brian Robinson this season.

“You take everything into account, but I don’t try to think in absolutes,” coach Kyle Shanahan said Thursday on Bay Area radio station KNBR, via David Bonilla of 49erswebzone.com. “I try not to think of just numbers on paper. I know numbers go with percentages and everything—and that’s why you listen and pay attention to a lot of analytics—but you also go with your own eyes and your experience of that.

“I like to watch how a guy moves and how he is out there, and I see Christian looking the same as he always has looked. So, I don’t really think about that number (his age) when it comes to that case. Now, if he started looking different, then I’d probably start questioning some things, and then I’d probably be looking at how old he is or look at that 30 thing. But Christian gives us no reason to think that. He came in healthy this year. He had a hell of an offseason. He’s had a hell of a training camp, and I believe that’s going to lead to a hell of a year.”

Robinson, who was acquired in a trade with the Commanders, will serve as the primary backup with Isaac Guerendo also expected to have a role.

Robinson has had 214 touches, 214 touches and 207 touches in his three seasons in the league. He can help with McCaffrey’s workload and provide insurance behind the 2023 offensive player of the year.

The 49ers’ depth was tested at the position last season.

“When you have a really, really good back behind him, and we take Christian out and things like that, you’re not so upset on all these plays because you know you’ve got a guy coming in there who you shouldn’t miss a beat on,” Shanahan said. “Now, they do have different skill sets, and we are going to use them somewhat differently, but the one thing they have in common is they’re both really good runners.”