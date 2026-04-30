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Kyle Shanahan: George Kittle has a chance to play Week 1

  
Published April 30, 2026 04:33 PM

49ers tight end George Kittle remains on track in his rehab from a torn Achilles.

That gives coach Kyle Shanahan hope that Kittle can get back in time to play in the 49ers’ season opener on Sept. 10. The 49ers will play the Rams in Melbourne, Australia, to open the season.

“I know there’s a chance to,” Shanahan said Thursday on The Rich Eisen Show, via David Bonilla of 49erswebzone.com. “I know he’s working his butt off to do it. I don’t want to say he’s on track, but I think that’s what he’s shooting for. And I don’t put anything past Kittle. He works as hard as anyone.”

Kittle tore his right Achilles during a Jan. 11 playoff game against the Eagles. That gave him only eight months for surgery and rehab, prompting an initial fear that Kittle would miss some of the 2026 season.

Dr. Neal ElAttrache performed the surgery on Kittle’s Achilles in Los Angeles the week of the injury.

Kittle, 32, made a seventh career Pro Bowl last season despite playing only 11 regular-season games due to hamstring and ankle injuries.