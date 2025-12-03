 Skip navigation
Maye embracing role as ‘conductor’ of offense
What birthday gift would Florio get Rodgers?
Bears, Panthers made statements in Week 13

Vikings underestimated the pressure placed on J.J. McCarthy
Jauan Jennings, Tre’von Moehrig face discipline for late-game scuffle
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
Kyle Shanahan “hopeful” but “not counting on” Brandon Aiyuk’s return

  
Published December 2, 2025 09:35 PM

49ers General Manager John Lynch said Tuesday morning he is “not sure” Brandon Aiyuk’s return is realistic this season. Coach Kyle Shanahan said Tuesday afternoon that he remains hopeful the wide receiver will come back but knows it’s unlikely.

“Oh, I’m definitely still hopeful,” Shanahan said on KNBR, via David Bonilla of 49erswebzone.com. “I’m not counting on it, but I’m definitely still hoping that can happen.”

Aiyuk is rehabbing from tearing the ACL, MCL and meniscus in his right knee during a game against the Chiefs on Oct. 20, 2024. He remains on the physically unable to perform list with only four regular-season games left.

His future with the team is uncertain after the 49ers voided the remaining guarantees on Aiyuk’s contract earlier this year. A recent ESPN report suggests the tensions between Aiyuk and the 49ers may stem from his failure to attend offseason rehab sessions.

KNBR asked Lynch on Tuesday whether the report of the contract adjustment further strained the relationship or communication with Aiyuk.

“I don’t necessarily know that the reporting was an inflection point, but I think, the entire time, it hadn’t been great,” Lynch said. “And so, you do your best to rectify those things, and then, everyone’s got to be professionals and conduct themselves in that manner.”