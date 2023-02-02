 Skip navigation
NHL: Winnipeg Jets at Tampa Bay Lightning
Flat salary cap and lack of high-profile stars lessens focus on start of NHL free agency
WTA Tournament in Bad Homburg
2023 Wimbledon Women's Singles Draw, Bracket
etienne.jpg
2023 Fantasy Football Team Previews Hub
One Day to Go: Set the stage for Grant Park 220
One Day to Go: Set the stage for Grant Park 220
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish

Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
New York Yankees
NHL: Winnipeg Jets at Tampa Bay Lightning
Flat salary cap and lack of high-profile stars lessens focus on start of NHL free agency
WTA Tournament in Bad Homburg
2023 Wimbledon Women’s Singles Draw, Bracket
etienne.jpg
2023 Fantasy Football Team Previews Hub
nbc_nas_sales_creditone_chicago_230701.jpg
One Day to Go: Set the stage for Grant Park 220
nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Kyle Shanahan: I’d be surprised if Trent Williams doesn’t get fired up to play again

  
Published February 2, 2023 01:55 AM
February 1, 2023 08:39 PM
With Tom Brady retiring (again), several teams need a plan B at QB, and Mike Jones and Charles Robinson discuss where the Bucs, Raiders and others could turn.

When 49ers left tackle Trent Williams spoke to reporters from the team’s facility this week, he had a boot on his left foot and talked about how a full season “does get pretty grueling for a 34-year-old guy like myself.”

Williams made the comments while saying he wasn’t ready to guarantee that he’d play another season, but head coach Kyle Shanahan doesn’t sound like he’s going to be spending much time looking at other options for a key spot on the offensive line.

Shanahan said Wednesday that he’s “sure we’d say a lot of things that didn’t tell you guys exactly everything that’s going to happen for the next eight months” in the immediate aftermath of a season and that he thinks Williams will have a different take with a little more distance from the season.

“I didn’t read his words as that’s a big thing for him,” Shanahan said, via 49ersWebzone.com. I know Trent loves football. I know it’s very hard at his age, in any situation to do what you do for that long and come up short. . . . I’d be really surprised if Trent wasn’t fired up in a few weeks.”

Williams is signed through the 2026 season and he’s made two straight All-Pro teams, which serve as a couple of other reasons to believe that he’ll be back with the 49ers despite the toll that the 2022 season took on him.