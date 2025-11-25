Kyle Shanahan: I’m proud of Jauan Jennings for response to Tre’Von Moehig cheap shot

San Francisco receiver Jauan Jennings and Carolina safety Tre’Von Moehig could both be disciplined for their actions at the end of Monday night’s game, but 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan says Jennings handled himself appropriately.

In the fourth quarter, Moehig punched Jennings in the groin. Jennings waited until after the game to respond, with a slap to the facemask. Shanahan backed his player afterward.

“The guy took a cheap shot and hit him in the balls. I was real proud of Jauan for not losing his mind out there and getting to the sideline,” Shanahan said.

Both players will at least be fined, and could be suspended, for their actions. Shanahan will not be happy if Jennings is suspended, given what he was reacting to.