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Kyle Shanahan “really surprised” no one made a trade offer for Mac Jones

  
Published April 24, 2026 09:05 AM

The 49ers made a pair of trades to move out of the first round on Thursday night and the lack of other trade talk came up during the team’s press conference at the end of the night.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan said in January that he would be surprised if quarterback Mac Jones is not on the team’s roster in September and the team has been consistent about needing to be bowled over in order to pull the trigger on a deal for Brock Purdy’s backup. That message seemed to resonate with the rest of the league because there was never any real smoke about a trade involving Jones, but that didn’t stop Shanahan from being taken aback by the lack of calls.

“Yeah,” Shanahan said, via 49ersWebzone.com. “I mean, I’d be real surprised if he’s not. It also really surprised me that no one came and offered something, like today.”

Shanahan said the team is not expecting to field any overtures about Jones on Friday and added that “his value’s probably already passed anyways,” so it appears the head coach will avoid all surprises on the Jones front.