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Kyle Trask, Easton Stick will participate in Saints’ rookie minicamp

  
Published May 6, 2026 04:11 PM

The Saints will host two veteran quarterbacks at their rookie minicamp.

Kyle Trask and Easton Stick are among the players trying out this weekend, Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football reports. They will join rookie free agents Kaleb Blaha from Wisconsin-River Falls and Braylon Braxton from Southern Mississippi in a competition for the fourth spot on the depth chart.

Tyler Shough, Spencer Rattler and Zach Wilson are the top quarterbacks heading into organized team activities.

Trask, 28, entered the NFL as a second-round pick of the Bucs in 2022. He spent last season with the Falcons.

Trask has played seven regular-season games but has never started, going 4-for-11 for 28 yards.

Stick, 30, played for Saints head coach Kellen Moore with the Chargers in 2023. He was a fifth-round pick of the Chargers in 2019 and has appeared in six games with four starts, completing 64 percent of his passes for 1,133 yards with three touchdowns and one interception.