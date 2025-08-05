Kyler Murray, Cardinals starters set to play vs. Chiefs this weekend

You can expect to see quarterback Kyler Murray on the field on Saturday night.

Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon told reporters in his Tuesday press conference that starters, including Murray, will play in the club’s preseason opener against the Chiefs.

“I told them last night, they’re going to play,” Gannon said.

While this is a change from previous years, Gannon noted that he feels it’s the best thing for the team entering his third season as head coach.

Given head coach Andy Reid’s history, there may be two teams with starters on the field in Arizona this weekend.

The Cardinals started 1-3 last season after beginning 2023 1-8. So this could be an effort to help the team get off to a better open to the regular season.

Arizona finished last year 8-9, losing five of its seven games after a Week 11 bye.